Thomas Ceccon, who is the shark that makes Italy dream of swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Thomas Ceccon led Italy in the 4×100 freestyle relay to the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, behind the United States and Australia. Now the shark of Italian swimming is concentrating on his final, that of the 100m backstroke (in which he holds the world record) at the Defense Arena in Paris.

Thomas Ceccon was born in Thiene (province of Vicenza) in 2001, as mentioned before he is nicknamed the shark given the speed he achieves in the water and also for the determination he puts into competitions. Son of an artist, Gioia Pretto and Loris Ceccon – who encouraged him in his swimming career (a sport also practiced by his brother Efrem) – had a sporting past: she was an Italian roller skating champion, he – who is now a nurse – was a pentathlete in the army.

Thomas Ceccon’s career is that of the predestined since the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires where in 2018 he won 1 gold, 2 silvers, 2 bronzes. On December 7, 2020 he obtained the Italian Record in the 100 backstroke. After the stop due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he obtained a new National Record. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here is the silver medal (4×100 freestyle) and bronze (4×100 men’s medley). At the World Championships in Budapest in 2022 he arrived at the world record in the 100 meters backstroke. Then national record in the 50 backstroke and 50 butterfly. The European Championships in Rome? A triumph for the Shark Ceccon with 4 golds and 2 silvers. The World Championships in Fukuoka also went well with 1 gold and 2 silvers.

Thomas Ceccon’s passions outside of swimming: He loves tennis, which he has been practicing since he was little with his brother Efrem (and is a fan of Rafa Nadal). He is also passionate about MMA and its iconic champion Connor McGregor.

