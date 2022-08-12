Gold medal in the 100 backstroke and new world record in Budapest (51 ″ 60) at just 21 years old, Thomas Ceccon is the new phenomenon of Italian swimming and is the first blue to win a gold in the 50 dolphin. Born in Thiene, in the province of Vicenza, he is the son of art (a footballer father and a skater mother) and is trained by Alberto Burlina, passing by the swimming pool of Federica Pellegrinieven though he confessed that he never asked her for advice. The love for swimming has taken off in a decidedly unique way – like his personality, unique – going to the pool to follow brother Efremwho advised him to sign up to sweat less with long hair, which in the end he never cut anymore.