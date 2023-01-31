“You broke my heart you toxic bastards. God forgives, I don’t, no”. Thus the father of Thomas Bricca, Paolo, in a post on social media expresses the pain for the ambush with gunshots of which his son was the victim in the center of Alatri last night. The young man was declared clinically dead.

He did not pass the delicate surgery he underwent last night and was declared clinically dead. Thomas Bricca, 18, had been wounded in the head yesterday evening in an ambush in the center of Alatri in the Frusinate area. they immediately appeared desperate, he was in a square in Alatri when he was flanked by a scooter with two misrepresented aboard who shot him and fled. In the background perhaps a revenge or a settlement of scores between gangs of boys.

“Thomas was the classic good guy, maybe the blow wasn’t meant for him. Whoever fired would have missed the target and Thoma went in the middle”», the testimony of some friends of Thomas Bricca reported by social media. “A clean face and a friend to everyone with a passion for Rome – the friends write – Thomas was a group, he was followed, a leader to organize initiatives of all kinds to get together and pass the time. A clean face, never a problem with justice, a friend of all and with a smile on his lips. Even in the most difficult moments”.

Thomas was a final year student at the «Sandro Pertini» higher education institution. Friends swear that “it has nothing to do with the brawls of recent days, never mixed up in such events. In fact, he tried to calm things down if something happened. In a small town, one word too many is enough to »pull« – as they say in these parts – and therefore easily come to blows. Alatri himself experienced the tragedy of Emanuele Morganti, kicked and punched and killed precisely because of a trivial quarrel. Thomas was there to calm things down,” they add.

“It must have been 7, 7.30 at the latest. I was at home, I live a little further from where the boys always meet and where they met yesterday too. I heard two shots, one after the other, but nothing ever happens here and I thought it was a motorbike, one of the modified ones. So I stayed home. When I started hearing sirens ten minutes later, I realized I was wrong and got out. There was a pool of blood on the ground, they made us remove the cars from the parking lot below, they were looking for the bullets”, a resident of Alatri tells Adnkronos, one of the first yesterday evening to go down to the place where Thomas was hit in the head by one of the two bullets fired by two boys riding a moped.

“We have repeatedly asked for the installation of cameras – he says – instead present only at the beginning of the road, as well as more controls. I’ve been living here for 36 years, the kids have changed by now”.

“I saw that boy grow up – adds the local sweeper – so nice and clean that they must have been wrong. I can’t believe they were aiming for him.”