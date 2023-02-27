Heavy air in Alatri, someone has posted flyers with a message addressed to the lawyer who will defend the alleged murderers of Thomas Bricca

The air you breathe in Alatri is still heavy. The mysteries of the death of Thomas Bricca there are still many, even if the community has already pointed the finger at the alleged killers.

Everyone is asking for justice, the justice they expect to be done in the courtrooms. Thomas Bricca lost his life due to an ambush. He was sitting on the steps along with other peers when two people on a scooter have opened fire and they ran away. Unfortunately the boy he had no escape.

L’target was not Thomas, friends and the boy himself who defined himself as the “real target” are certain of this. Omar, this is his name, is now under protection and has published a message on social media, to tell everyone the truth. He had dealt with the suspects and he and Thomas that day they wore the same jacket.

On Saturday, 7 people beat up an Egyptian boy because he responded to their provocations in Arabic. They beat him up in front of everyone, there were families and children. Already on Saturday I wanted to make a complaint, but I couldn’t make a complaint. You have to go on Monday, they told me. Then on Sunday they took their beatings, it had to end there with ‘Guts’ thrown down. But it shouldn’t have come to this, three shots from the pistol.

A few hours ago, someone posted a anonymous flyer in Alatri. A message addressed to the lawyer who will defend the alleged murderers of Thomas Bricca. A message that invites you to reflect:

Dear lawyer, all of Alatri feels contempt and disgust with regard to your work. We consider you a person who is aware of the law. This is why we praise justice which will be difficult to obtain even through your fault. We therefore ask you to think carefully about yourself.

We don’t know who wrote and distributed the flyer, just as we don’t know who it was addressed to. The only certain thing is that the atmosphere in Alatri is not yet serene and it won’t be until those who took Thomas’s life are caught. Friends and family keep coming ask for justice.