Turning point in the murder of Thomas Bricca, who died of a fatality. The new details

Killed for one exchange of person and at least two shots would have been fired. The chief prosecutor of Frosinone says so, Anthony Warriorat a press conference in power of attorney after the arrest of two suspects, father and son, Roberto Toson of 47 years and Mattia of 22 held, for the murder of Thomas Bricca killed in Alatri on 30 January. “He was killed during a contrast between two bands for an exchange of persons. He wore a white jacket like the real target of the ambush. And at least two shots were fired,” added Guerriero.

“Here to testify to the commitment of the magistrates and the carabinieri who carried out every possible investigation to identify those responsible for the murder of Thomas Bricca. We believed that the Frosinone Public Prosecutor’s Office is a community of magistrates permeated with ethical content that has a responsibility to give an account of one’s work towards the community”, he declared Antonio Rosario Luigi Guerrieror, at the head of the Frosinone prosecutor’s office, during the press conference to illustrate the arrest of father and son.

READ ALSO: Shooting in Alatri, Thomas Bricca is dead: there are four suspects

Subscribe to the newsletter

