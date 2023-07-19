For the death of Thomas BriccaThey were father and son arrestedtrapped by the same 19-year-old boy’s cell phone. Matthias Tosonaccording to what emerged, would have started i gun shotswhile the father Roberto Toson was driving the scooter. The young man lost his life at the age of 19 in Alatri, on the evening of January 30 in the Girone area.

On 30 January Thomas Bricca lost his life in Alatri, in the province of Frosinone, in Lazio. He was with a group of people on the street, in the Girone area. Suddenly the young man was hit by a gunshot, immediately losing his life.

Apparently the shooter was Mattia Toson, a 22-year-old boy, who was riding a scooter driven by his father, Roberto Toson, 47 years old. According to the Public Prosecutor of Frosinone, Antonio Guerriero, the 19-year-old lost his life for one exchange of person.

Roberto and Mattia Tosonin fact, they didn’t want to get to Thomas, but to a friend of Moroccan origins, Omar Haudy. The two boys were in the same place, wearing the same jacket. For this the son fired, hitting the wrong person.

Father and son were riding their T-Max when they took the life of the 19-year-old young man. There was nothing they could do for him: the 118 medical workers who arrived at the scene of the shooting could do nothing but ascertain his death.

Thomas Bricca, father and son arrested: the 19-year-old lost his life in a mistaken identity

Prosecutor Antonio Guerriero explained that Thomas Bricca «was killed during a dispute between two gangs over an exchange of persons. He wore a white jacket like the real target of the ambush ».

Also on the occasion of the press conference convened at the Court of Frosinone, the prosecutor said that the young man was not involved in the fights.