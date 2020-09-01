GAn Olympic flag with the inscription Tokyo 2020 hangs in the hallway of the apartment in the Hamburg district of Barmbek as a constant reminder of the big goal. “Actually, I should cross out the last zero and replace it with a one,” says beach volleyball player Clemens Wickler, 25. Finally, the games were postponed for a year due to the corona pandemic. Until then, the flag will hang, and until then the Japanese wooden figure, called Daruma and a popular symbol of luck, will only keep one eye in the kitchen. “If you pursue a certain goal, you paint one eye on the figure,” explains Wickler, “when you have achieved it, the second comes along.”

There is no question that the native Bavarian will serve together with Julius Thole, 23, in Tokyo for the first time at the Olympic Games. The duo catapulted themselves into unimagined heights and shooting stars of the scene in 2019, have long been qualified and should be very high on the list of dreaded teams. The fact that they see the compulsory break caused by the corona pandemic as an opportunity “will simply be even better next year” should make some competitors sweat. The Bavarian-North German duo has big plans.

Steep up: Clemens Wickler (l.) And Julius Thole have only been playing together since 2018, but the international beach scene voted them two as “Most I” at the end of the 2019 season…mproved team “ Source: [email protected]

The first building block in the pre-Olympic year are the German Championships from September 4th to 6th in Timmendorfer Strand. The two friends, a team in the sand since 2018, amazed last year with two medals on the World Tour, World Cup silver in front of a home crowd in Hamburg, second place at the World Tour finals and the jump to third place in the world rankings. There was no lack of applause from the scene: Defense specialist Wickler was named the best player at the World Cup, and at the end of the season the top international players and coaches voted them two to be the “Most Improved Team”, the duo that has improved the most.

Why they are actually a team …

They don’t have a boss who sets the tone in the field, that’s changing, they say. However, Thole, who is 2.06 meters tall, is the captain. “That is good for me,” says Wickler, who is actually a “calm contemporary”, as Thole emphasizes several times. However, that changes in certain situations. “If I feel that I have been treated unfairly, I am not always in control,” admits Wickler with a grin and looks at his beach partner. “Julius does it well as a captain and can communicate very well with the referee.”

The two are more than a sporty duo, not an alliance of convenience, purely dedicated to success and fun in top-class sport. There are plenty of other examples on the tour: two business partners who may appreciate each other and go together in terms of sport, but don’t have much in common apart from them. Thole and winder are found on the other side of the spectrum. “For us this is the right way,” says Thole from Hamburg, “it’s cool to have fun together on the trips.” To make things even better, Wickler is currently learning the card game Doppelkopf.

Here you will find content from Facebook In order to interact with or display content from Facebook and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

It also happens more often that they go out to eat together at the Italian restaurant around the corner or do something else such as a concert by David Guetta before the Corona crisis. At tournaments, training camps and also in Hamburg. And, very elementary: You share a passion for the same football club: Werder Bremen. “That is the basis for being able to play beach volleyball together at all,” they say with great seriousness. “And it was also the only criterion when choosing a partner. Many people say that the coach decided that – it’s all nonsense. ”Then they laugh out loud.

“Sure, let’s get on each other’s nerves, but …”

Two who get along. And who rarely run away from the other even on all their travels. On the contrary: while many teams sleep in separate rooms, they share one. Potential for conflict? “Hmm,” says Thole and thinks about it. “Very rarely with us. Clemens is really cool and a relaxed fellow. ”Relaxed, mind you, but not one who needs an extra challenge to train or a motivation boost. There they are similar. “I’m definitely in need of harmony,” says Wickler, “but we’re both relaxed types. Julius is the same. Sure, we get on each other’s nerves, but then you go somewhere else for an hour. ”

also read

With all agreement – there are also differences. For example when it comes to the choice of music: “Clemens likes to hear rap battles in our room. Often. And loud, ”says Thole and wrinkles his nose. Or on the subject of order. A constant topic, a tiresome one at that. “I like to have it neatly in the room,” says Thole with a wink.

And then there is something that Wickler envies his beach partner a little. “While Julius has already found something besides sport with his law degree that interests him and that is a good balance, I’m still looking for something,” he says. The 25-year-old is studying economics, but the fun factor is limited. For both of them, preparation for the Olympics has priority anyway. Thole does not want to miss the balance for the head: “I will continue to do something on the side.”

The Olympic postponement as a perfect omen

Then the two of them find one more thing that sets them apart. It concerns their greatest common denominator, the passion for Werder Bremen. “Clemens is ultra, I’m a fan,” says Thole. And: While the 23-year-old is Florian Kohfeldt’s coach, Wickler would prefer to replace the coach. The first letter of congratulations for the hoped-for Olympic medal should then come from ex-trainer and Werder idol Thomas Schaaf, they both think that’s great. “I would also like one from Johan Micoud,” says Thole, Wickler would rather have one from ex-player Diego, if one could wish for one.

Here you will find content from Facebook In order to interact with or display content from Facebook and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Above everything hovers the big goal, an Olympic medal. Then it would be time for a new photo collage. Three of these pictures are hanging at Wickler’s home: One from cheering and action photos from the 2019 World Cup in Hamburg. In addition, two more. Wickler with Tim Holler on the way to the German champion 2017, and Wickler with Armin Dollinger for the national title 2015. Successes every two years. It was made by his father Andreas.

“He only does that if we land on the podium,” says Wickler and adds: “In fact, when the games were postponed, I was one of the first to think that 2020 does not fit into this series so well and that 2021 will be much more conclusive. “So what should it look like, the collage with pictures from the 2021 Olympic Games? “Cheers, of course,” says Wickler, “with a medal.” Pause. “The golden one would be nice.”

This text is from WELT AM SONNTAG. We are happy to deliver them to your home on a regular basis.