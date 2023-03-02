Erick Thohir and Inter, a love that never ended. “Do I still follow you? Certainly, we just won against Porto in the Champions League. I miss Inter a lot”, the words of the former president of the Nerazzurri, now head of the Indonesian football federation. He rules out a buy-back of the club: “I can’t leave Indonesia. Inter is a family and to follow them you have to stay in Milan and at the moment I have to think about my country. Now I continue to support Inter only as a fan,” he explained the manager to the microphones of Sport Mediaset.

Thohir promotes Inzaghi: “He’s good, I really like his game. Do I have contacts with Moratti and Zhang? Unfortunately no, we haven’t heard from each other for a while. We exchange birthday greetings and that’s it. On the other hand, during the I met several former Inter players like Sneijder and Materazzi and it was very nice”, Thohir also spoke about Napoli: “They will win the Scudetto. Even when I was president of Inter, Napoli had a strong team, but now they are a very compact group That’s why it works. Spalletti has amalgamated the players very well”.