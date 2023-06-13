THL | Uutissuomalainen: The Chancellor of Justice investigates the ministry’s activities in the matter of the appointment of the CEO of THL

The department did not support easing the qualification requirement.

Attorney general investigates the activities of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) in changing the eligibility requirements for the Director General of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), says News Finn.

The background is the decision made by the Ministry of Supply in May to change the regulation so that the CEO of THL will no longer be required to have a doctor’s degree in the future. The decision caused consternation and the public pointed out, among other things, that THL is a research institute.

According to STM, the purpose of the change was to harmonize the qualification requirements with other similar agencies.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti states in his clarification request that he started the investigation on his own initiative and that he wants to find out whether the Government Council received correct and sufficient information in the presentation of the regulation.

“After the approval of the decree, it was reported in the media that the statement of the Department of Health and Welfare was not requested on the decree and that the department did not support the above-mentioned change in the eligibility requirements,” states Pöysti in a clarification request to the ministry.

THL’s current CEO Markku Tervahautan the season ends at the end of the current year. STM is responsible for the selection process and the schedule of the next director general.