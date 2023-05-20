THL | Kiurua and STM are criticized for the decision to relax the eligibility requirements for the CEO of THL – “Incomprehensible and inappropriate decision”

The Ministry of Communications decided that the CEO of THL is no longer required to have a doctor’s degree.

Ministry of Shipping the decision to relax the eligibility requirements for the director general of the National Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has caused confusion on social media, among others.

The Ministry of Transport approved on Wednesday presentation to change the regulation on the qualification requirements of the director general so that a doctorate degree would no longer be a requirement for the director general.

Among other things, THL’s program director Tuukka Tammi marveled at the decision on Twitter.

“An absolutely incomprehensible and inappropriate decision [Krista] From a lark: the Ministry of Supply has, based on STM’s proposal, revoked the eligibility requirements for the CEO of THL. The director of the research institute is no longer required to have a doctorate. What on earth?!” he wrote in his tweet.

Krista Kiuru (sd) is the Minister of Family and Basic Services in the Ministry of Supply.

“This is quite a standard qualification requirement for the director general of a central state agency. The doctor’s degree will certainly be one of the criteria for selection”, head of the office of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Brother Mikko Niemi answered Tammen’s tweet.

“The research institute is not a standards agency. – – Without scientific appreciation, you cannot get along with professor-level representatives of other countries in international negotiations”, explained the professor emeritus and who has been a research professor at THL for decades Group Court his position on Twitter.

The change the purpose is to harmonize the qualification requirements with the qualifications of the top management of other similar agencies, head of office Veli-Mikko Niemi tells STT.

“The term of office of the current CEO ends at the end of this year, so the position of CEO will be open this summer. This was the right time to check the eligibility requirements,” he says.

THL’s current CEO Markku Tervahautan the five-year term of office began in 2019. Tervahauta holds a doctorate in medicine.

“Of course, the starting point for the selection of the management of all large agencies is that they want versatile applicants and versatile qualifications. Scientific merit is probably one important factor in this case, but the leader can of course have other strengths,” says Niemi.

According to Niemi, a similar change was made for the Institute of Occupational Health when the director general of the institute changed last time.

This happened in 2015, when the long-time manager of the facility Harri Vainio retired. He was replaced by the general manager Antti Koivula. Vainio was a doctor of medicine and surgery, while Koivula was a doctor of technology.

State the eligibility requirements for senior civil service management, such as the heads of agencies, are stipulated in the State Civil Service Act.

In the past, the eligibility requirements for the CEO of THL have been a higher university degree, the versatile experience required for the position, practically proven management skills and management experience, and a doctoral degree. With the decision of the Ministry of Education, the requirement for a doctor’s degree is removed.

“The position particularly requires good management skills, and a doctorate’s degree is not a necessary condition for success in the position,” the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s memorandum says.

“Removing the requirement for a doctoral degree can increase the number of applicants who meet the eligibility requirements for management positions in the department,” the memo also states.

The decision also changed the qualification requirements of the department’s other top management so that positions no longer require a doctorate as a formal qualification requirement.

The draft regulation was prepared in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in cooperation with THL. According to the memo, THL supported the change proposal.

The regulation will enter into force on June 1.