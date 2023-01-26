In my previous installment I made a kind of summary about everything that Sinaloa represents in contrast to the stigma that is attached to us. He said that there were many more positive people to point out than negative aspects of the state.

I decided to do a second part, because the Sinaloan governor Rubén Rocha Moya has sent a very forceful message. He has done it from Badiraguato, his land. “The day I can’t walk in Badiraguato, I’m no longer governor.” He said it himself, because of the constant media barrage that only stigmatizes our land.

And it is that I think that in this crusade against the unfair accusations the governor is not alone. But also, he should unite all Sinaloans.

It should unite us against whoever points out that the state is violent. May the voice of the inhabitants of the state of the eleven rivers be only one when it comes to giving value to its people.

It is very easy for North Americans to issue a warning recommending not to visit Sinaloa, thus affecting tourism and making investment difficult. Who singles out America for its shootings? It is more likely to suffer a mishap in the middle of a shooting in North America than to be robbed in Badiraguato, for example. That is where we Sinaloans should aim, to protect the interests of the state, remembering at all times the reasons that fill all of us who live in this entity with pride.

We should unite against those who, in order to sell newspaper covers or get ‘clicks’, generate sensationalist and morbid notes, which only stigmatize Sinaloa and its people. Because it is one thing to report truthfully and opportunely, quite another, to use the same tabloid themes that do not contribute to building a better community.

We should raise our voices against those who, in the effort to build a political opposition, use statistics to misrepresent a reality for their political interests. The opposition must be responsible, serious and support democracy. Not that it divides and is merciless with the negatives. Sinaloans we are all.

I think that when exporting the state image we should all go together. Team up each and every Sinaloan to offer not the best side, but the real one. That of the Sinaloan cheerful, honest, hardworking, supportive, humble, entered, do I follow him? good, brave, responsible, direct, dignified.

Allowing the stigma against our state to continue to be fueled by some people or certain facts is a serious omission. Let’s occupy those spaces on the agenda, let’s speak positively. Let’s have that conversation abroad and expose Sinaloa and its people as the magnificent state they make up.

To show off Sinaloa, we paint ourselves! Sinaloa is the granary of Mexico. We are not only large food producers. We also have exceptional gastronomy and we are proud of our dishes. We are proud of tambora music, northern music, our beaches, valleys and mountains. #ThisIsSinaloa

Twitter: @vanessafelixmx