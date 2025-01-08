This yellow train that passes through the Catalan Pyrenees takes you through the snow-covered mountains and allows you to travel with dogs

The Yellow Train, Groc Train, You Train Yellow or ‘The Canary’. This is how the train is known, with more than a century of existence and painted in this striking color to be able to easily distinguish it among the gray and green – and white, when it snows – of the mountains it crosses. The route connects the French towns of Vilafranca de Conflet, a town declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, to Latour-de-Carol and along the way you can see the wonderful scenery of the Catalan Pyrenees Natural Park.

The journey covers 63 kilometers that take three hours to go and three hours to return. The extension covers 22 towns, of which eight are mandatory stops, and includes sections with a gradient of up to 1,000 meters.

The beauty of the landscape that winds through valleys and canyons can be constantly appreciated, since the train does not exceed 30 kilometers per hour. We are talking about a slow, calm trip; also in time, with those rectangular cars that transport us to the last century.

With headlights, windows, horns and beautiful red iron portals, the train retains its original appearance. Simply leave your luggage in the metal spaces at the top and settle into the old metal and brown leather seats to feel like a passenger from another time.





The Yellow Train was inaugurated in 1910 after more than three decades of construction and gave a spectacular turn to the life of the high cantons of the Eastern Pyrenees, which had remained isolated until now in the regions of Cerdagne and Conflent (in Roussillon). ), south of France.

The line allowed Upper Cerdanya, the only French territory located on the Iberian Peninsula, to be better connected to the rest of the French country and to enhance the Font Romeu ski resort.

Even today it continues to be useful as a means of daily transportation for the inhabitants of the upper cantons, especially when it snows and the national roads are closed due to rock falls. But it also has an enormous cultural and natural dimension and, therefore, receives thousands of tourists who want to know the beauty of this area of ​​the Pyrenees, which is accentuated in winter, when the peaks are snowy.

At the time, this route was an absolutely innovative work of engineering, crossing areas that were difficult to access and overcoming the unevenness of the mountain by using electric traction and being powered by a local hydroelectric network.

This railway line is metric, that is, the rails are separated by one meter, so that by reducing the space, curves can be taken better and the construction of so many tunnels is not necessary.

In addition to seeing the impressive landscape, you also pass through World Heritage towns, such as the walled city of Mont-Louis, or the highest railway station in France, Bolquère, which reaches an altitude of 1,593 meters.





Two other spectacular bridges stand out on the route: the Séjourné Viaduct, with its stone arches, and the oldest suspension bridge in France, the Gisclard, which crosses the Têt River. It is more than 230 meters long and is declared a Historical Monument.

The train has an open car during the summer that allows you to see these Pyrenean landscapes in all their fullness.

Schedules and prices

Riding ‘El Canario’ is an experience to enjoy nature throughout the year, since it works constantly, except during maintenance periods, which allows us to contemplate the landscape in the different seasons of the year with its color changes. The images that appear in the window practically form the frames of a wonderful film.

It has several departures daily and prices vary depending on the route. The shortest route between Vilafranca de Conflet and Mont-Louis costs 10.90 euros, while the complete route to Latour-de-Carol amounts to 22.50. During the first weekend of each month a special discount is offered with fares of 1 euro for some routes.

Places are limited given the size of the convoys, so it is best to reserve places in advance. on-line. In addition, the train allows you to transport bicycles and animals, making travel easier for all family members, including pets.





Carança and Fontpedrouse Gorges

Among the most interesting stops is the one known as the ‘vertigo path’, the Carança gorges. It is an incredible itinerary that follows the course of the river while crossing hanging bridges, walkways and ledges carved into the rock. In total, a wonderful circular route of nine kilometers.

They begin in the French municipality of Thuès entre Valls, which is the starting point for the walking route until reaching the lake of the same name. This tour is not recommended for people who have vertigo or have a respect for heights.

On the other hand, another stop worth stopping at is the Fontpedrouse station, located two and a half kilometers from the hot springs of Saint Thomas or Baños de Santo Tomás. They are located at 1,150 meters high.

At any time of the year you can enjoy three outdoor pools of hot sulfur water that have a jacuzzi, waterfalls, massage jets and thermal water showers. It is most advisable to visit them in the coldest periods, especially when it snows, as it becomes the ideal place to bathe and contemplate a spectacular landscape at the same time.

It also has an indoor area, where a large hydromassage spa, sauna room, steam bath, vaporarium (natural steam with sulfur), relaxation room and tea room are offered. Temperatures are around 37 °C in winter and 34-35 °C in spring and summer.