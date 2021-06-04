This year’s Summer Games Done Quick, which will once again be an online-only event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, starts in exactly one month’s time, on 4th July, and in preparation, organizers have shared the full charity speedrun schedule.

2021 marks the second year running that Summer Games Done Quick is going online-only – traditionally, shows have been ticketed real-world events, with all speedrunning showcases being streamed online – and the precautions established last year will remain in place to “ensure the continued safety of our attendees, runners, volunteers, and staff “, according to organizers.

Even without the live-event element, there’s still plenty to look forward to, with this year’s show offering a full seven days of speedrunning, from Sunday, 4th July, to 11th July.

As ever, organizers have assembled an extensive list of games that participants will be hurtling their way through in a bid to tease charitable donations out of viewers; check out the full schedule of over 140 speedruns and you’ll find retro titles (from Blast Corps and Battletoads to Tiny Toon Adventures and Sonic CD), indie offerings like Jazzpunk and Outer Wilds, as well as blockbusters such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Doom Eternal.

All donations received during Summer Games Done Quick 2021 will go to Doctors Without Borders. Last year’s event amassed over $ 2.3m USD (around £ 1.6m) for the charity.