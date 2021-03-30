This year’s Summer Games Done Quick charity speedrunning event will run from 4th-11th July, organizers have announced, and will once again be an online-only affair.

In years gone by, Games Done Quick has taken the form of a ticketed real-world event, with its various speedrunning showcases being streamed online to tease charitable donations from viewers unable to attend in person. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic necessitated a change of plan in 2020, and those precautions will remain in place for this year’s Summer Games Done Quick “in order to ensure the continued safety of the participants”.

With dates now set and a format confirmed, speedrunner submissions for this year’s Summer Games Done Quick will open shortly. Those looking to participate have from tomorrow, 31st March, until 11th April to present their game submissions via the Games Done Quick website.

Organizers say the full game list and schedule for Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online – as well as this year’s charity beneficiary – will be revealed at a later date.

Since its debut in 2010, Games Done Quick has managed to amass $ 31 million (around £ 22.6m) for charities around the world. The organization’s most recent event – Awesome Games Done Quick, held in January – raised over $ 2.75 million (£ 2.3m) for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.