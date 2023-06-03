In Estonia, on June 3, this year’s largest naval exercises (Navy) in the Baltic Sea, Baltops 23, with the participation of more than 30 warships of NATO, partners of the alliance and about 3,700 marines, will start. about it on my site said the main headquarters of the country’s defense forces.

“This year Baltops is a historic event for us, because there has never been such a large simultaneous presence of the NATO Navy on Estonian territory,” said Commodore Jüri Saska, Commander of the Estonian Navy.

Warships from the US, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Great Britain, France, Denmark, Spain, Lithuania, Latvia, Finland and Norway will arrive at Estonian ports.

The largest will be USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the flagship of the US Sixth Fleet.

During the exercise, the ships will moor at the Tallinn Mine Harbour, Vanasadam Harbor, Hundipea Harbor, Bekkeri Meerus Harbour, and Muuga Port.

The ships will leave the ports on June 4, and the first joint exercises in Estonian waters will take place the next day. As specified in Estonia, Baltops, first held in 1972, is an annual international exercise and demonstrates NATO’s commitment to strengthening peace and security in the region.

The Sixth Fleet of the US Navy is responsible for organizing the exercises, and preparations for the maneuvers took three years.

At the end of May, military expert Alexei Leonkov, in an interview with Izvestia, called Baltops 23 a game of nerves. He recalled that Western countries nominated Estonia for the OSCE chairmanship, while Russia and Belarus opposed it. And now, in his opinion, NATO is thus demonstrating support for Tallinn.

On May 26, large-scale military exercises “Spring Storm” with the participation of more than 14 thousand military personnel from NATO countries ended in Estonia. The maneuvers took place from 15 May.