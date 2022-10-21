The teams will test the tires for the next season during the 2nd free practice of the 2022 American GP. If teams let a young driver drive who is not normally in the car during VT1, they will be given test time on 2022 tires. Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams have used this. Today’s tires are doing better on these F1 cars than the rubber for 2023.

During this tire test for 2023, the teams will be given two types of tires. Pirelli also keeps secret what kind of tires (soft, medium or hard) they screw under the cars. They do ask the teams for a series first performance runs to do with the tires being pushed. After this Pirelli instructs the teams to drive a longer distance with the tires.

Why are today’s tires faster?

The fastest lap will be set by Charles Leclerc on the 2022 tyres. Bottas and Ricciardo will also be on this year’s tyres, finishing second and third. Latifi was also allowed to drive on the 2022 tires, but for unknown reasons does not. At first glance, the tires for next year seem slower, but whether that is the case and why remains a mystery.

For example, it could have to do with the type of 2023 tire (soft, medium or hard) Pirelli uses in this test, the number of liters of petrol the drivers have with them and how hard they are pushing. The fact remains that the 2023 tires are made with the F1 car of 2023 in mind that is different from the current cars. Anyway, Leclerc sets the fastest time. Of the drivers with new tires, Carlos Sainz is the fastest. He is 1.4 seconds slower than Leclerc.

2nd free practice of the American GP 2022

Charles Leclerc Valtteri Bottas Daniel Ricciardo Carlos Sainz Mick Schumacher

What time does F1 start at COTA?

Saturday

3rd free practice: 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Qualification: 00:00 am – 01:00 am

Sunday

Race: 9:00 PM