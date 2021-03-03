The XXVIII edition of the City of Cartagena Half Marathon ‘Gregorio Lorente Rosas Memorial’ will be held between 7 and 31 March for the first time in virtual format. This historic race, organized by the Cartagena City Council together with the Mandarache Santa Ana Triathlon Sports Club, is a charity race that this year will allocate all that is collected for charitable purposes.

The deputy mayor and councilor for the Sports Area, Noelia Arroyo, attended the presentation of the event at the City Hall; the Sports Councilor, Diego Ortega, and the president and vice president of the Mandarache Santa Ana Sports Club, Javier Nieto and Miguel Belzunce ‘Zurzu’.

Arroyo explained that “this year this historic test is adapted to the current circumstances of the pandemic. We do it in virtual format, keeping the essence of this test and giving at the same time freedom to the participant to choose the date and route to do it between March 7 and 31, and we incorporate the solidarity component to it, since all the proceeds will go to social projects “.

On the other hand, Noelia Arroyo stressed that they continue to bet on sport as an essential means: «From the City Council we continue to bet on sports activity, which is essential. It is important to act at this time with prudence, prevention and exemplarity to continue practicing sports, which will help us to get out of this situation more prepared ».

For his part, the president of the Mandarache Club, Javier Nieto, pointed out that “the virtual race is considered as an individual experience that can be shared in a collective and controlled way, since participants are allowed to practice their favorite sport anywhere and at any time, without giving up participating in an event and feeling like they are in a competition, thanks to geolocation technology ».

Furthermore, Javier Nieto stressed that running this race virtually “gives the advantage that anyone can compete in the Cartagena Half Marathon from any city or from any country in the world», Commented the president of the Mandarache Club. In just four days that the registrations have been open, more than a hundred people have signed up, even from outside Spain. Javier Nieto’s desire is to achieve «the objective of gather as many people as possible»So that the money collected for charitable purposes is much higher.

Through the mobile phone and with the ‘app’ of the event, the result of the modality in which you participate will be uploaded, to control distances and time from the organization. The test can be done both running and walking between 8:00 am on Sunday March 7 and Wednesday March 31 at 7:00 pm. The participant will choose the moment to do it, activate the exit in the ‘app’ and after completing the distance will increase their times.

As for the route, it will be the one that each one chooses in their city or place, the only thing necessary will be have GPS coverage throughout the journey to correctly record the journey. The proposed categories are 3, 5, 10 and 21 kilometers. The novelty of this year has been the 5-kilometer and 3-kilometer tests, designed for those people who, as a result of the circumstances derived from the pandemic, have become fond of doing more physical exercise. From the Mandarache Club they launch it as a claim to attract more participants for future editions.

All participants will have a race bib, which will be sent by email, along with proof of registration. The registration fee is four euros and six with a t-shirt, and payments can only be made by card. All registrations can be made through the official website of the race (‘https://mediamaratonct2021.webnode.es/‘).