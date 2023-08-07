Activision has whisked back the curtain on this year’s Call of Duty installation, eliciting exactly zero gasps of surprise from anyone. As widely rumored previously, it’s titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it’s releasing on 10th November.
Today’s official reveal comes courtesy of a brisk teaser trailer which, alongside a whole lot of hyperactive whizzing between abstract pointy things, includes glimpses of a few familiar faces from the Call of Duty series – namely Captain Price and Vladimir Makarov – and a voice over warning, “Never bury your enemies alive.”
This year’s Call of Duty installation has, of course, been rumored to be Modern Warfare 3 for quite some time. The name first surfaced back in May, and Activision effectively confirmed it in July when the name appeared during a spat of DMCA takedowns aimed at leakers online.
While official details remain minimal at this juncture, we do know Sledgehammer Games is the primary developer on this direct sequel to last year’s Infinity-Ward-created Modern Warfare 2.
In February, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported the game was originally intended to be a “premium expansion” to Modern Warfare 2, but that it had “morphed” into full game. Details from Insider Gaming in May claimed it’d feature all the modes fans would expect from a “fully fledged sequel”, including a campaign, multiplayer and zombies.
Expect plenty more details on Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its 10th November launch.
#years #Call #Duty #officially #revealed #Modern #Warfare
Leave a Reply