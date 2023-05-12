This year’s Call of Duty is Modern Warfare 3 and is due out 10th November on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, according to a report by Insider Gaming.

The game is pitched as a “fully-fledged sequel” to last year’s Modern Warfare 2, with development led by Vanguard maker Sledgehammer Games and support provided by Activision’s many Call of Duty studios.

Apparently all the modes you’d expect from a full-blown Call of Duty game are included, such as campaign, multiplayer and zombies (“essentially an Outbreak 2.0” that may or may not be free-to-play). There’s a new Warzone 2 map planned for later in the year based on the Las Almas map from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

News that this year’s Call of Duty is called Modern Warfare 3 comes as a surprise – the blockbuster shooter series has seen at least a two-year gap between direct sequels ever since Infinity Ward’s seminal Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare launched in 2007.

In February, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported the game was originally a “premium expansion” but had “morphed” into full game, with the current plan to continue the Modern Warfare 2 story and carry over Modern Warfare 2 content.

But some Modern Warfare 2 players have already expressed concern about the possibility Activision will leave Modern Warfare 2 behind in favor of Modern Warfare 3, cutting short what they had hoped would be two full years of support for last year’s game before a full-blown sequel turned up.

Activision is of course subject to the biggest acquisition in video game history, with Microsoft’s attempt to buy the company for an eye-watering $69bn hanging on the balance sheet after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the deal.

Eurogamer has asked Activision for comment.