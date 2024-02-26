Do you know the fairy tale of the Tesla Model 3 that had a 4 percent additional tax in 2019? Five years later, at the stroke of 12 o'clock, this lease sweetheart turns into an ordinary car with 22 percent additional tax. And that means that you can go looking with a proverbial glass slipper to turn it into a private lease princess. Because with a bit of luck, the Model 3s will become dirt cheap in private lease.

The broken metaphor in this introduction needs some explanation. At the end of 2019, the Tesla Model 3 arrived in the Netherlands and lease drivers who quickly arranged one received only a 4 percent additional tax for five years. The run on the car was enormous and as a result, almost 30,000 Tesla Model 3s will all lose their lease benefits this year and end up on the second-hand market.

If the second-hand market is suddenly flooded with one type of model, prices will drop. It is a very simple case of supply and demand. The ANWB predicted last December that in 2024 you will be able to drive a used Tesla Model 3 in the private lease for 300 to 350 euros per month and our colleagues from AutoReview quoted this prediction again last weekend.

What does a second-hand Tesla Model 3 cost in private lease now?

Prices are now starting to come close. If you take out a contract for 72 months and travel a maximum of 5,000 kilometers per year (which is not very much), you can now contact various providers such as Occasion-Lease or LeasePlan for approximately 400 euros per month. And then the first lease lovers still have to lose their 4 percent additional tax.

The monthly amount is almost even lower

The supply of Teslas will only increase, so prices will undoubtedly continue to drop. It's a pity that the list price of the Model 3 in 2019 was not as low as it is now, because you therefore miss out on 2,000 euros in pocket money from the government for older units; the SEPP for used cars is only for EVs that were cheaper than 45,000 euros when new.

If you want to drive a second-hand Tesla Model 3 in a private lease, it might be best to wait a little longer. The first copies appeared in the Netherlands in November 2019, which is also the time when the lease contracts will expire. There is no guarantee that prices will plummet at that time: if the demand for used models is high, the price will not drop.