The network of specialized care centers for women victims of gender violence (CAVI) in the Region of Murcia served 7,130 women this year, to whom personalized intervention has been provided through interdisciplinary teams made up of a social worker. , psychologist and legal advisor. Comprehensive care that also extends to dependent minors and allows users to rebuild their lives and promote their personal autonomy.

This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruiz, this Wednesday during the presentation of the programming organized on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Gender Violence, and detailed that “the number of actions has increased 10 percent compared to the previous year, with care for 155 women over 16 years of age, 2,900 new users and 4,230 follow-up cases from previous years.

He highlighted that the CAVI figures show a total of 35,436 interventions and that the psychological care service for minors exposed to gender violence (SAPMEX) has served 848 minors to date. This 2023, a woman has been murdered due to gender violence in the Region of Murcia.

«From the regional government we continue to increase efforts to eradicate gender violence and so that women do not feel afraid to come forward and report any situation of abuse. They should know that they are not alone and that, from the Community, we offer them all the necessary support to break that bond of dependency with their aggressor,” the counselor emphasized.

The regional investment for prevention and care for victims of gender and sexual violence exceeds eight million euros. An item that increases year after year to expand protection for women and minors who suffer abuse with the creation of safe accommodation and assistance support.

The Region currently has 15 shelters where this year a total of 68 women with 57 minors in charge have been cared for, an Emergency Center that has provided service to 232 women and 158 minors and, soon, next to Madrid, Asturias and Cantabria, the Region will become the only community that will have a Crisis Center to care for victims of sexual violence 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The counselor recalled that, in the last three years, the number of shelter places for victims of gender and sexual violence has also increased by 20 percent, which currently reaches nearly a hundred immediate accommodation places. short and medium stay.

Awareness month against gender violence



On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Community has scheduled activities to raise awareness about the importance of fighting against gender inequality and preventing any type of violence that threatens the freedom and rights of women. . An initiative joined by social entities, city councils and academic institutions with the purpose of making abuse visible and acting jointly against it.

The counselor detailed the awareness-raising activities that under the motto ‘Unite’ will be carried out in November and aimed mainly at young people and adolescents. «The purpose is to continue reinforcing the prevention work that we carry out with this group to help identify negative behaviors in couples, since there are young people who believe, today, that gender violence does not exist and even justify violence in sometimes as a mechanism to obtain respect,” Ruiz highlighted.

Thus, during November, the regional program ‘Sensitize T’ will visit educational centers to promote and defend a more just and egalitarian society, focusing above all on the detection of gender violence among minors to prevent any conduct or behavior that threatens dignity. of people, always with the help of professionals, such as educators and psychologists specialized in equality.

In addition, on the 15th and 20th of this month two exhibitions will make the abuse of women visible. The first will be in the La Merced cloister and will collect the winning works of the III Photographic Contest on gender violence promoted by the Equality Unit of the University of Murcia. The second is included in the ‘Sensibilize T Prison’ program developed by the Parenthesis Collective in penitentiary centers in the Region and represents in images the myths and truths about violence against women.

The presentation ‘The loving revolution: other ways of loving each other are possible’ will be another of the featured talks and will take place on November 22, by the doctor in Humanities from the University of Elche, Coral Herrera. A set of training tools will be developed at the Faculty of Business Sciences of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena in collaboration with the Department of Equality of Cartagena to learn to love each other well and enjoy healthy emotional relationships. That same day, a musical and poetic recital will be held at the University of Murcia with performances in tribute to the victims of gender violence under the title ‘Flowers in the desert’, promoted by the AVIDA association.

The reading of the manifesto for 25N will take place on November 24 at the Ministry of Social Policy, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the women who have lost their lives as a result of violence carried out by their partners or ex-partners. . A commemoration that will continue with a day of coexistence of the Secretariado Gitano Foundation at the Hotel Occidental Murcia Agalia. The day’s events will culminate at the CAES in Torre Pacheco with the delivery of 25N distinctions to people or entities recognized for their work in the fight against gender violence.

On November 28, at the Murcia Artillery Barracks, the III Regional Meeting of the ‘Unicas’ project organized by the CERMI Women and Equality Commission will be held with the participation of 300 women with disabilities under the motto ‘I decide’.

The programming ends on November 29, at the Ministry, with the presentation of the UNESCO Chair led by the San Antonio Catholic University to eradicate gender violence and with the participation of teachers and researchers specializing in equality from different countries. Professionals from the ASSEX association will also give a discussion talk on street sexual harassment that day at the Espacio Joven 585 m2 premises.