This year, the Rosseti company launched a number of new energy facilities, the creation of which was the result of the implementation of a record investment program, said Andrei Ryumin, General Director of Rosseti.

“The total volume of the program will be more than 500 billion rubles. These are record figures for the company. And, of course, we understand that a huge number of new substations were built this year, substations were modernized, and many kilometers of power transmission lines were built. All these facilities are necessary for the construction of new production facilities, residential complexes, schools, and hospitals. And, of course, these facilities are necessary to improve the quality of life of people,” said Ryumin.

As part of the investment program, in particular, a 500 kV switching point will appear in the Amur region. “The power facility is equipped with modern switching equipment, Russian microprocessor-based relay protection systems have been used, Russian data collection and transmission devices have been installed, automated process control and intelligent process control systems have been introduced,” said Alexey Maltsev, General Director of the branch of Rosseti PJSC – MES of the East.

In Moscow, during the investment program, the Baskakovo substation was improved. It is one of the largest food centers in the eastern part of the city, and its key consumers include medical institutions and metro stations. “In 2022 and 2023, the substation underwent a deep modernization with the installation of electric gas equipment, modern control systems and relay protection,” says PJSC Rosseti Moscow Region General Director Petr Sinyutin.

The 110 kV Sloboda substation started operating this year in the Belgorod region. The facility uses domestically produced technologies and equipment. “A feature of the project is the use of digital technologies in relay protection and automation systems, ensuring the most efficient operational and technological control of the substation and transmission of signals to the unified control center of Belgorodenergo networks,” said Igor Makovsky, General Director of Rosseti Center PJSC.

An update also took place in the energy sector of the Krasnodar Territory: the 110 kV Yasnaya substation was put into operation here. Thanks to the use of modern technologies, the facility is controlled completely remotely. “The creation of new energy facilities will contribute to the development of Kuban, including tourism infrastructure and the agro-industrial complex,” believes the acting director. General Director of PJSC Rosseti Kuban Boris Ebzeev.