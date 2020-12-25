The decorations sparkle as much as in other years, but this time there is hardly anyone to see them. Only a few onlookers came down from their homes, journalists filming a deserted square and Mohamed who sadly contemplates the giant tree and the crib: “I install them every year”, explains this municipal employee.

This year, with the coronavirus, it’s so different. Mohamed, municipal employee to franceinfo

In the church, only a hundred of the faithful can appreciate the splendor of the Mass. The choristers are masked, but have not lost their breath! “This pandemic asks us to imagine a different world, made of a new solidarity and fraternal relations, where possession is replaced by donation, or the ease of a few becomes a common good”, reacts the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

“This year really, funny Christmas”, comments Fabrice brothers, a monk from Congo-Brazzaville, who thinks that the more there is concern, the more there is hope: “Usually there are a lot of people here. It’s full. But today, frankly, with this current coronavirus situation … Regardless, we’re here, and we should still be here.”

People, when they are in difficult times, are more diligent in prayer. Fabrice, monk to franceinfo

“When we review a little history before the birth of Jesus, continues Fabrice, the people of Israel were still waiting for a messiah who will come as their savior. And then, during these difficult times, Christians, the faithful need a Savior. “

The itinerant traders repackage. They did not sell pralines or hot drinks. The 1 euro Santa hats did not find takers either. And to think that a year ago, we had broken all attendance records here.