Such is the ecological footprint of the average global citizen.

Everything that the earth has to offer in raw materials and food in a year has been used up by mankind in less than seven months. This Thursday is Earth Overshoot Day – the day when humanity runs out of the annual supply of the globe. Apart from corona year 2020, that date falls a little earlier every year. Now that most corona measures have been abolished worldwide, the industry is running at full speed again, the highways are full as usual and people are taking the plane again en masse. The result: humanity consumes 75 percent more than the earth can supply.

Every year, the think tank Global Footprint Network determines the day on which the global ecological footprint is as large as the earth can produce in raw materials and foodstuffs. The footprint shows how much greenhouse gas people emit, and how much land and water is used for the production of food and raw materials. The researchers compare this with what the earth can produce itself within one year and the CO 2 emissions that forests and oceans can absorb.

Back to pre-corona levels

In terms of global depletion, we are back to pre-pandemic levels. In 2018 and 2019, Earth Overshoot Day also fell at the end of July. The corona lockdowns initiated a one-off trend break in 2020, when the day fell on August 22. This and the previous vintage falls again at the end of July; in other words, people are living on the top of the earth again and with the current lifestyle, they actually need 1.75 globe. For more than fifty years, humanity has been using up more worldwide than the earth can supply: December 25, 1971 was the first Earth Overshoot Day. Since then, the date has slowly crept forward, except for a dip in 2009 due to the financial crisis.

Compared to the rest of the world, the Netherlands is not doing too well. Only 24 countries had a larger carbon footprint, including the United States and Qatar, which is at the top. On closer inspection, European countries are at the top of the consumption ladder and African countries at the bottom. The boundary between what the earth produces and humanity uses it would have been reached in the Netherlands on April 12 this year. If everyone lived like a Dutchman, it would take 3.6 Earths.

The government aims to halve the ecological footprint through consumption by 2050. To achieve this, carbon consumption will have to be reduced, which is by far the largest polluter. Carbon is mainly found in fossil sources: collectively less driving and flying leads to fewer emissions. Lifestyle also plays a role in other areas. For example, food comprises 33 percent of the Dutch footprint, of which 20 percent is meat consumption. If the Dutch would eat half as much meat, the footprint would decrease by 10 percent.

Ranking Netherlands at 25

The average resident of Qatar has the largest ecological footprint in the world. The Netherlands is 25th in this ranking. If everyone lived like a Dutchman, it would take 3.6 Earths. The ecological footprint is a measure of the burden on the earth from global consumption. In other words, the amount of land that humans use for the production of food and raw materials, together with the amount of land to compensate for the greenhouse gases. See also Maryam Touzani's “Adam” in the cinema: Solidarity cooking