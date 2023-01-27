Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador predicted that by 2023, the inflation in Mexico it will begin to decline, after registering its highest rise in the last 20 years during 2022.

In his morning conference, AMLO said that he hoped not to be wrong, as the experts do, and to meet the forecast of lowering inflation in the products that make up the basic basket in Mexico.

“Our forecast is that inflation will drop this year, I don’t want to be wrong as the experts are, but it will drop, yes,” declared the federal president.

From the National Palace, the federal president showed a comparative graph between Mexico, the United States, and the European Union, assuring that inflation has been largely controlled in our country.

Likewise, he recalled the anti-inflationary plan that he agreed with the Private Initiative to maintain the price of the basic basket, setting a price of 1,039 pesos for the 24 products that comprise it.

“We are doing everything to achieve it, for example, the goal of stabilizing the prices of the basic basket of 24 products has been reached, for this we must thank industrialists, chains, an agreement was reached with them to offer this basket in a thousand 39 pesos,” he asserted.

january slope

Regarding the increase in inflation during the first half of 2023, AMLO assured that this was due to the change of year, anticipating that from this point on, it will start to go down to inflation.

“The last increase, which was not much either, because it is due to the fact that we are ending one year and starting another, but the trend is already going to be downward.”

And it is that, according to the information presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), it indicates that, during the first half of January, inflation was positioned at 7.94% at an annual rate, with this exceeding the estimates of the experts who indicated an average of 7.9%.

While, at a fortnightly rate, inflation increased 0.46% during the first fifteen days of January, being the highest level for that period compared to 2022, when an increase of 0.39% was reported and was positioned at 7.13% per year. According to the institution, this fortnightly variation is the highest since 2017 for a month of January.