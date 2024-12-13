Fira de Barcelona closes this year with a record by reaching 300 million in revenue with a gross operating profit or Ebitda of 53 million, which represents a net profit of more than 20 million. These are magnitudes never recorded by the institution and that allow us to face 2025 with growth prospects, by incorporating from January 1 the management of the Barcelona-Catalonia Circuit as a new setting for events beyond the Formula 1 grand prix and Moto GP.

Billing represents an increase of 16% compared to 2023, and Ebitda an increase of 24% despite the fact that Fira de Barcelona has organized the same number of shows and conferences in 2024, 270, as in 2023. The growth, according to Constantí Serrallonga , general director of the institution, is due to the fact that the fairs this year have been larger, with more exhibitors and economic impact. These are the cases of Mobile World Congressthe Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) dedicated to audiovisual technology, Food, Seafood Expo Global or Smart City Expo World Congress, Hispack or medical conferences such as medical oncology, retractive surgery and cataracts, gynecological cancer and intensive care medicine, among others.

Other notable events have been the UNESCO World Forum against Racism and Discrimination, the global convention of McDonaldswhich for the first time has been held outside the United States, or the UN Ocean Decade Conference. Looking ahead to 2025, in addition to the annual ones such as the Mobile and the ISE, other global events on lung cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatology or nuclear medicine, and the Automobile Barcelona or the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. And among the new features will be Vitafoods Europe and Labelexpo Europe, leaders in the nutraceutical food sector and the printing of labels and packaging, respectively.

Among the challenges of 2025, the management of Fira de Barcelona highlights the management of the Barcelona-Catalonia Circuit, beyond sports competitions to host, for example, musical, fair or cultural concerts, as well as the progress of the expansion of the Gran Via, with the construction of the pavilion Hall Zero of 60,000 square meters, bringing the total surface area to 300,000, or the remodeling of the historic Montjüic on the horizon of the institution’s centenary in 2029.









Both the results and the expansion projects have the common denominator, according to Serrallonga, “of being made from consensus and institutional loyalty” so that “when we work together we are unstoppable.” For his part, the Barcelona mayor Jaume Collboni has highlighted that these “extraordinary” results from Fira reinforce “the global leadership” exercised by this institution, while the counselor of the Generalitat of Business and Employment, Miquel Sàmper, has highlighted that The economic impact of Fira is about 5,000 million euros with the generation of 35,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Internationalization is another of the institution’s pillars, receiving 3 million visitors from more than 300 countries, which results in the promotion of foreign investment. Not in vain, There are 9,630 foreign companies in Catalonia that generate two out of every ten jobs and contribute 45% of this community’s exports. In addition, Fira de Barcelona is a catalyst for meeting tourism that breaks seasonality and diversifies income throughout the year. Until September, business tourism exceeded one million visitors, which is 15% more than 2023, with a total spending profile of 1,430 million, 33% more.

Pau Relat has renewed as head of the board of directors after a first stage that has lasted six years, a mandate in which “we have managed to close on a note by achieving record income and EBITDA despite having gone through a pandemic,” Relat himself assessed yesterday. at a press conference to present the 2024 results.