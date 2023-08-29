If you cut off one head, two will grow back at Fisker. About twelve years ago, the Fisker Karma appeared, a plug-in hybrid sports coupe from Henrik Fisker. Or an EV with a range extender, just what you want. The brand went bankrupt four years later, but two brands emerged from the dead: Fisker and Karma. The former is now preparing for a re-entry into the Dutch market.

At the time, the Fisker car company had invested $ 1 billion in the Karma and it would be a shame not to do anything with it. The Fisker Karma from 2011 is called Karma Revero after a few technical and appearance changes. You can buy this sedan in the Netherlands for a while now, although hardly anyone does. The Karma car brand is owned by a Chinese company.

Henrik Fisker retained the rights to build cars under his own name. In recent years he has been busy with a load of fully electric cars, the first of which is now in production. Fisker is an American car brand, but the cars are built in the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria. The Toyota Supra and the Mercedes G-class are also built here.

The most sustainable electric SUV

The Fisker Ocean is said to be the world’s most sustainable electric SUV. From production to scrapping, this SUV emits less CO2 than any of its competitors. According to the brand, the car uses as few new materials as possible and the car itself is also as energy efficient as possible. Compared to a petrol car, the Ocean saves as much CO2 as 15 hectares of trees can absorb, according to the brand.

Which cars will Fisker get in the Netherlands?

Would you take this Pear? | Photo: © Fisker

The Fisker Ocean is the first car from the reborn brand. This is an SUV that should cost around 40,000 euros in the Netherlands. The Fisker Pear is a smaller crossover that should cost around 30,000 euros. Then there is the spectacular Ronin, a four-seater convertible with 1,000 hp. The Alaska is a pick-up, but we don’t know if it will come here. The first models should arrive in the Netherlands in September of this year.

If you think the Cybertruck is too wild but the Ford Lightning is too boring | Photo: © Fisker

The prices for the Netherlands are not yet known, but they should follow soon. There will be no dealer network, but you can order the cars directly from Fisker. Near major cities, there will be so-called Fisker Lounges where people can experience the cars. In addition to the Netherlands, Fisker will soon also be coming to Belgium and Switzerland. The company is already active in Denmark, Germany, France, Norway, Austria, the United Kingdom and Sweden. And of course the US and Canada.