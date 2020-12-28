Bollywood players ie Akshay Kumar are in the news for the news of increasing their fees. According to the media report, Akshay Kumar has increased his acting fees by crores of rupees after the lockdown. Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar is one of the highest fees actors in Bollywood. Akshay Kuman brings 2 to 3 films every year. Akshay Kumar does not take a break for a single day. Akshay Kumar’s next year not 8, but a total of 8 films are being released.

Akshay Kumar is very busy these days for the shooting of his upcoming films. According to the media report, since the lockdown, Akshay Kumar has increased his fees drastically.

Before the lockdown, Akshay Kumar used to charge a fee of 99 crores for acting in a film. But now Akshay Kumar has increased his acting fee to 117 crores. But the increase in his fees did not stop here and every producer wants to take him in his film. In view of this demand, Akshay Kumar has increased his fees to work in 2022 films by Rs 135 crore.

Due to Corona virus in the year 2020, many Bollywood films were not released in theaters. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has done three films every year, appeared in a single film this year. Recently, Akshay Kumar was seen in his comedy horror film ‘Laxmi’. In the year 2020, only one film of Akshay Kumar was released.