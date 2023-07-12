Where designers do their best to hide all technical parts in real cars, motorcycles often do little to hide their technical parts. And that’s what makes Lego Technic so perfect for motorcycles; it is easier to copy technical parts with these blocks than smooth sheet metal and difficult headlights.

Just look at this new Yamaha. Matches the real motorcycle well, right? Check the details such as the radiator behind the front wheel, the dampers or the headlights. The Lego set is recommended as 18+ and consists of 1,478 parts. Once ready, the Yamaha MT-10 SP from Lego measures just under 45 centimeters, just like the BMW M 1000 RR from Lego.

How much does Lego’s Yamaha MT-10 SP cost?

As you would expect from Lego Technic, things like the engine and suspension really move. The three-speed transmission is also said to have been reproduced in detail. The Yamaha MT-10 SP from Lego will be available from August 1 this year and should cost 229.99 euros. That is 20 euros less than BMW’s motorcycle. And almost a third of the most expensive Lego Technic set ever.