A wrong Vento. That sounds a bit like a Suske en Wiske album.

It is perhaps the most legendary design house after the turn of the millennium. When it comes to pure aesthetics, there is little that beats it Carrozzeria Touring. This name is of course already quite special, but since the Disco Volante (and the associated Top Gear video with Jeremy Clarkson) the Milanese are back.

It's been a while since we heard from them, but now they're back. This time with the Touring Arese RH95 in Vento d'Oro specification. Dear Colleague @RubenPriest Let us introduce you to this more beautiful Ferrari. Now the M2 driver in question was absolutely right, but it does show how important the configuration is.

Wrong Vento

The Touring Arese RH95 in Vento d'Oro specification is quite ugly! Of course, this combination of white, black and gold may not work so well. And perhaps it doesn't help that all the images were shot in a studio.

But even at Mansory they would be like, “You can't make that, so flashy?” Vento d'Oro loosely translated means 'golden wind', which is exactly the case if the undersigned has eaten broad beans.

The basis is (of course) an Italian exotic, this time the Ferrari 488 GTB. Then Touring turns it into this. Everything is handmade and extremely expensive, of course.

However, it is not necessarily very beautiful. The paint color is called 'White Morning Frost' and is therefore simply matte white. That white is then alternated with gold and high-gloss black details. The wheels are gold and black and look, er, very special.

Donald Trump's toilet

The party continues in the interior. That looks like Donald Trump's bathroom. That means a lot of gold, a lot of white, a lot of kitsch. Now we have to honestly admit that they tried to make something original out of it. The panels have been re-clad and air vents are different.

Of course, it is all about taste. The owner may really like this. Fortunately, you can largely choose what your Touring Arese 95H will look like.

The engine is special, because it does not produce 720 hp (as the first examples had), but 670 hp. The torque is 760 Nm. This may be due to the base engine.

The F8 Tributo and 488 Pista have more power than the 488 had. The price of all this beauty is not released, but count on more than one and a half million before you can start configuring.

