Gilberto Salomón Vázquez, known as La Gilbertona, a Sinaloa influencer who captivated the internet for more than 10 years after a video that was released by one of the members of the northern group Los Alegres del Barranco, thanks to his sympathy and comical humor, People from all over Mexico mourned his death.

It was on March 14, 2024, when at 88 years old, La Gilberto, was laid out in a funeral home in Culiacán, where she received hundreds of floral arrangements, including those signed by the Governor of Sinaloa, to the drug trafficker ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, who is one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, along with Guzmán Loera, “El Chapo.”

Precisely, on the afternoon of this Thursday, July 25, 2024, the arrest of drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was announced, who was born on January 1, 1948 in El Álamo, Culiacán, Sinaloa, and At 76 years old, he was captured in Texas, United States.

The drug trafficker for whom the United States was giving a reward of 15 million dollars to find his whereabouts, was in 2023, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) removed Zambada García from its list of the 10 most wanted criminals, however, the anti-drug agency accuses him of leading a criminal organization, as well as distributing heroin, methamphetamines, money laundering and more.

Therefore, upon seeing her wreath of flowers at La Gilbertona’s funeral, everyone was surprised by the magnitude and the fact that she sent it, however, she allegedly also received a wreath from “her friends from Jalisco”, this arrangement consisted of 2 thousand roses, allegedly It had a cost of 50 thousand pesos, and there was also an arrangement from El Chapo’s family.

Causing controversy over whether it was true that she ever met them, since Gilbertona maintained friendships on and off social media, what is certain is that the audiovisual materials showing these authentic crowns went viral on TikTok.