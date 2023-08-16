It is a fact that Barbie has become one of the highest grossing movies of the year, that is because the tape gave a striking message that was not really for children, and at the same time, the morbidity of seeing what it was about caused people filled the halls in their entirety. And before such a feat, some wonder what the final paycheck of its protagonist will be, margot robbie.

According to what has been said, the production generated 1.18 billion dollars at the worldwide box office, a figure that is basically at the level of other films such as Super Marioand with this, it is more than contemplated by mattel and Warner bringing a second part. As for the payment to the main actress, it was 12.5 million, but this is going to grow because she is also a producer of the film.

With this in mind, Variety He has commented that the actress can collect a little from the box office generated by the film, for which it is estimated that she will collect some 50 million dollars in the end, which would make Margot as one of the highest paid actresses in the business. Of course, for now she is not working because the actors’ strike is active.

Remember that Barbie It is still on the air in some movie theaters. coming soon HBO Max.

Editor’s note: The truth deserves that salary, after all, she is the producer of the film and it generated billions. Now, the problem will be not knowing what to do with all that money in the stock market.