A few days ago a new PlayStation showcase, which gave some great surprises and also some disappointments in terms of exclusives of the brand itself. However, many agree that something unexpected was the revelation of Project Qa device that would have been interpreted as a portable console.

It is neither more nor less than a streaming device that helps pass the images of PS5 to a screen with Dualsense integrated, even though many details about the appearance and also the battery life are not confirmed for now. However, regarding the latter, those who had the exclusive have inquired into having approximately minutes.

As mentioned by the portal Insider Gaming, the battery would be functional for approximately 4 hours, this so that later the device mentions to the user that it needs a recharge. Although it is not mentioned if this can vary in terms of use, so it could be extended to about 5 hours if there are occasional breaks.

It is worth mentioning that it is said that it will arrive at stores at some point of the year, information that the company itself did not release. sony in his first advance on video, but some close to the company did it. The price is also unknown at a general level, but it is estimated that it could be around $200 USDafter all it is only a console receiver.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Many unknowns have been around this device, so we will have to wait for some updates so far this year. It should not be a long time, since it is planned to launch this 2023.