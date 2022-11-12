Mexico. The separation as a couple between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to be talked about and has become a media issue and the issue of custody of their children becomes a trend.

The news of the agreement between Shakira and Gerard Piqué was expected since the announcement of their separation a few months ago, when she made it public on her social media.

The agreement has finally been signed and the ex-partner seems to have accepted the conditions that were mutually set and apparently Gerard Piqué has benefited more.

In several news portals it is shared that Ramón Tamborero, director of Piqué’s office, told the newspaper La Vanguardia about the final result that “No one has won here except the children.”

Shakira with her children and some friends. instagram photo

“Yes, Shakira is taking the children, they will live with her in Miami, but Piqué has put his demands on the table, so that victory that is being talked about belongs to both of us.”

As explained by the legal representative to La Vanguardia, the three vacation periods throughout the school year, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter in the spring, correspond entirely to Piqué.

The custody will be for the soccer player ten days of each month and the summer vacations will be shared between him and the singer, both with 70/30% in favor of the father and his family in Barcelona.

It is also established that if Piqué decided in the short, medium or long term, to move to Miamieverything would change and the path to shared custody would be expedited.

After 12 hours of negotiations, it was finally presented to the Barcelona court and in the next few days it will be ratified by both parties, it will also be made public, and the house that Shakira and Gerard Piqué shared will be sold.

We recommend you read:

Gerard Piqué now has a relationship with Clara Chía, a young Spanish woman who works with him and supposedly this relationship is the one that Shakira would have discovered months ago, which is why she left him and without explanation, she only said on her social networks that their relationship with the footballer it came to an end.