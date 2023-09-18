In the coming days, the Mexico City is preparing to inaugurate an innovative complex that promises to become a reference point for lovers of marine life: the Tepeyac Park Aquarium.

The visitors, also called Michin CDMX Aquariumthey can anticipate a unique experience, with entry prices which probably do not exceed 400 pesos per person.

Although aquariums share similarities with museums and zoos, this place stands out for its immense tanks, capable of holding millions of liters of water, where species such as dolphins, sharks, whales, otters and penguins.

Where is the Parque Tepeyac Aquarium and how much does it cost?

He Tepeyac Park Aquarium will occupy an impressive area of ​​approximately 30 thousand square meters, which will make it the largest aquarium in Latin America. It is expected to open its doors at the end of this year, possibly in October 2023.

Located in the heart of Mexico City, in the Avenida Eduardo Molina 6730, Granjas Modernas neighborhood, in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s officethis aquarium is located inside the shopping center Tepeyac Parkwhich began operations in 2022 and covers an area of ​​260 thousand square meters.

A distinctive feature of Michin de Tepeyac Aquarium will be your focus on interaction and recreation with animals, under the supervision of specialized personnel. It is estimated that it will house a surprising variety of around 300 species, including otters, seahorses and sharks.

Tepeyac Park Aquarium | SCHEDULES and COSTS

The aquarium will operate Monday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.within the facilities of this prosperous shopping center, which has contributed to the creation of approximately 3 thousand jobs for its operation and management.

The company Fibra Danhos, a leader in construction and real estate development, is responsible for this ambitious project and already has two successful Acuario Michin headquarters in Puebla and Guadalajara. Based on the prices of the other locations, it is estimated that the entrance to Michin de Tepeyac in Mexico City will range between 250 and 350 pesos per visitor.

These are the projected prices to access the Parque Tepeyac Aquarium per person. If you plan to visit, we recommend you stay tuned for updates on the resort’s opening date.