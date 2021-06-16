Barcelona and Manchester City are considering a trade in which, apparently, both would benefit. The culé team would get rid of Sergi Roberto and the questioned Dembélé and would get the services of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo. In case this happens, this is how the hypothetical eleven of Barça would remain:
The German goalkeeper is a fixture in the goal. A few weeks ago there were rumors that Donnarumma could join the ranks of Barcelona. Everything was there, rumors.
The Portuguese would appear on the right side. To this day he is considered one of the best right-backs in the world, if not the best. A last minute injury has left him without a European Championship.
As long as he continues at this level, he will be a starter. It seems that the idea of Ronald Koeman is to try that Araujo can play as a left-handed center-back and if not Eric García, but it does not give the feeling that he will trust Lenglet again. The former player of the Spanish team has made it clear in recent days that if Barça did not want to continue counting on his services, he would retire from football.
The Uruguayan central defender of Barça has completed an impressive season. We’ll see how the left-handed center-back performs. The Uruguayan has become in a very short time a fundamental piece in the defense of the culé team. There are few defenders in the world who can boast a forcefulness like Araújo’s.
The provisional captain of the Spanish team will occupy the left lane. Barça is trying to find a substitute for when Jordi doesn’t measure up, but for now nothing.
Next season will continue to be essential at least in the league. In big games he has faltered in recent years. We’ll see what happens to your position.
The Dutchman is one of the fixtures in Ronald Koeman’s eleven. In one season he has gone from being a disappointment to becoming an essential player for this team.
As long as its benefits remain at the level of this season, it already has its place guaranteed. He is one of the favorite children of the Dutch coach.
The Frenchman finished the season at an outstanding level. It seems essential both defensively and offensively. The signing of Depay can feed the controversy about who should be the starter
Everything indicates that the Argentine will continue, at least, one more year in the culé entity. For many signings that end up arriving, this will be the best news of the summer in can Barça
His presence in the eleven will be progressive, and if Ansu Fati reaches a high level he will be relegated to the background. If he comes it will be to play and contribute a lot of football.
