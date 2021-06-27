Despite the great relevance it had Gohan on Dragon Ball Z, as regards what for many years was its sequel, GT, It did not have a very relevant role to say.

In this case, it was left out on more than one occasion. Almost all of his development as a fighter was put aside by Toei Animation in this series, which, by not participating Akira toriyama, it is not part of the canon. The studio’s decisions with the character were very curious.

Gohan didn’t have much development in Dragon Ball GT

It seems that Toei he did not care much about developing his combative side. More than anything, it shows him as a man dedicated to study and devoted to his wife, Videl, as well as his daughter, Bread.

Fights for him are ancient history, and it is because of that that he put aside his training. On GT never reached the level of his father, or his rival, Vegeta. This is why his battle techniques fell short, and in fact, he didn’t have a great evolution.

Gohan became a Sailor Moon character and is more handsome than Darien

It was during Dragon Ball GT which debuted one of the favorite transformations of many, the super saiyan 4. It is when a saiyan he regains his tail, a large part of his body is covered in red fur and his hair, although it increases in volume, remains black.

The eyes turn yellow and the face takes on a more serious expression. In the anime Gohan He could never reach such a state because of what was previously mentioned.

Super Saiyan 4 is a very popular transformation

So an artist Erren van duine, decided to imagine what the Super Saiyan 4 Gohan if it ever made it to the series. The design, for obvious reasons, is reminiscent of Goku. They are not father and son for nothing.

Perhaps the hair is the biggest difference between the two. It is a good illustration that gives us an idea of ​​what could be, but at the same time, it was not. But maybe this transformation will one day have a chance at one of the spin-offs of the series.

We refer to Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the anime promoting the arcade card game in Japan. In this both Goku What Vegeta have achieved the transformation of super saiyan 4.

Could it be that now Gohan could reach such a state? It is not certain, but it cannot be ruled out. Especially because in this series the most crazy and unusual things happen. Let’s see if this young warrior has much better luck this time than in GT.

