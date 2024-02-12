After the breakup of EA and the International Federation of Football Association, many have wondered who will be in charge of the games of FIFA. Although at the moment we do not have an official answer, a new report has revealed that 2K, who are already in charge of NBA and WWE games, could be responsible for this virtual version of football.

According to Kurakasis, an insider who correctly guessed that in the latest State of Play we would see a trailer for Judashas pointed out that 2K would be the studio responsible for the next FIFA game. For their part, the football organization and the studio have remained silent, and it is likely that no official information will be shared until the two companies are ready to make the announcement, or deny this information.

“My favorite FIFA game. 2K2, oops, 2002 FIFA World Cup.”

My favorite FIFA game ❤ 2K2, oops, 2002 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/Q0rt7WMMRw — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) February 12, 2024

2K is a distributor for Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, who usually take care of everything that has to do with bringing a game into our hands, except for the main development. Its most famous sports series are NBA 2K and WWE 2K, both developed by Visual Concepts., a study that could well take the reins of FIFA in the future. Along with this, 2K has also been behind sports games related to golf, baseball, and hockey.

Considering the repertoire of sports games that 2K has been involved in, FIFA's possible decision makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, Kurakasis does not mention the studio that would be developing this title, although it is probably Visual Concepts. As if that were not enough, 2K sports games have been characterized by aggressive monetization, something that would go hand in hand with the system we saw in FIFA Ultimate Team.

At the moment there is no official information, although it is very likely that 2K will be in charge of FIFA games in the future. On related topics, PlayStation could have had FIFA exclusivity for years. Similarly, EA Sports FC sold less than FIFA 23.

Editor's Note:

2K is not a bad choice to take the reins of FIFA, since they have a good track record with sports games. What is worrying this time is the way in which the next title in this series could be aggressively monetized.

Via: Kurakasis