Yesterday’s State of Play surprised us with the revelation of Ghost of Yōteisequel to Ghost of Tsushima. While some details of this title have already been revealed, there is still much that is unknown about this installment, such as its story. Although information is scarce, it seems that this time Sucker Punch has taken on the task of depicting a rather controversial historical moment in Japan.and that few people know about.

According to the study, Ghost of Yōtei It takes place in the year 1603. Mount Yōtei is located in Hokkaidō Prefecture, the place and time when the Japanese government began its expansion into this region. However, in their path were the Ainu, an indigenous community with a culture and practices different from those practiced on the main island, causing a violent conflict between the two groupsThis population revered the order of nature, with hunting and gathering as their main form of survival, but all from a perspective of respect and union with everything that surrounded them.

While the main island of Japan began its expansion into Hokkaidō in an aggressive, but non-violent, manner originally, when they encountered resistance from the Ainu, It wasn’t long before war broke out between these groups.The indigenous group was made up of small, isolated communities with a total population of 20,000 to 30,000. In comparison, the Japanese government was made up of about 30 million people.

Although the Ainu tribes managed to unite to confront this conflict, this only caused Japan to launch a complete eradication plan for the tribe. This conflict culminated in the death of the tribes’ representative, Shakushain, and leading to an invasion that ended with the almost complete disappearance of the Ainu.

Although Sucker Punch has not confirmed it, Ghost of Yōtei presents us with a story of revenge, so it is very likely that the story of the game will put us in the shoes of A warrior from this indigenous people in the midst of the conflict between Japan and the Ainusomething that sounds very interesting, and surely no one expected for the sequel.

However, it is important to mention that Shakushain’s rebellion and the war against the Matsumae clan took place until 1669, hence Ghost of Yōtei could be focused on the first attempts at colonizationand not in the war that ended this conflict. In related topics, you can learn more about this title here. Likewise, this is the main actress of this installment.

Author’s Note:

While Sucker Punch won the hearts of the Japanese with Ghost of Tsushimait will be very interesting to see how these players react to the idea of ​​exploring one of the most controversial moments in their history.

Via: 3DGames