One of the four teams in the Saudi Professional League financed by the country’s Public Investment Fund, Al Hilal is also one of the teams that always ranks at the top of the Saudi Arabian First Division tournament, for which we will then review what would be the ideal XI of the club taking into account confirmed signings and rumors. Come on.
The one born in Riyadh is one of the most experienced, since he is 36 years old and has a long football career. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Mayouf is his full name. He will surely retire in that arc.
Saud Abdullah Salem Abdulhamid is a Saudi footballer who plays as a defender for Al-Hilal Saudi FC of the Saudi Professional League. The one born in Jeddah is barely 24 years old and has a great future.
One of the best known of the squad, since he is the captain of the Senegal team, he played for Chelsea of the EPL and also for Napoli in Italy. He is 32 years old.
AliAl-Boleahi is a 33-year-old defender, born in Saudi Arabia. He came to Al-Hilal SFC in 2017 and has a market value of 400 thousand euros.
Salem Muhamed Al-Dawsari is a Saudi footballer who plays for Al Hilal and for his country’s national team. He is remembered for the goal he scored for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.
A real surprise was his move to Saudi Arabian football as he was aiming to transfer to some big European football team before the money from Al-Hilal SC appears. He will share a midfield with Rúben Neves who will take his team to the next level.
The Portuguese had been linked with Barcelona on multiple occasions but ended up leaving for Al-Hilal SC for €55 million. In an interview, he assured that he will choose this destination to give his family financial security.
Al Hilal has offered 30 million euros for the Italian international, an amount that the club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi (PSG) considers far removed from the real value of a player. Will the Arab club make an offer again?
The 32-year-old Peruvian is a right winger for both Al-Hilal Saudi of the Saudi Professional League in Saudi Arabia and for his country’s national team. Fundamental.
Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira is a Brazilian footballer who plays as a striker for Al-Hilal Saudi. He has a value of 30 million euros, with just 26 years.
Mbappé has been left out of PSG’s pre-season tour after making it clear that he has no intention of activating the extension clause in his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2024. FIP-backed Al Hilal has formalized a huge offer worth 300 million euros that would make Mbappé the most expensive player in history, a figure that would pulverize the record set by PSG with the acquisition of Neymar for 222 million euros in 2017, although the player prefers to continue in Europe.
