One of the great surprises that occurred prior to the Gold Cup 2021 was the declaration of Gregg Berhalter, the United States strategist, in which he stated that the large base of players who raised the Concacaf Nations League They wouldn’t go to the oldest continental fair in the area.
Names like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna They were discarded from the beginning and in mid-June it became official when a preliminary list with more than 50 players was published, where the bulk of those selected came from Major League Soccer.
To get an idea of how the best team in the United States would be formed in the Gold Cup 2021, then we present the Ideal XI with which they could start this new edition of the tournament.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
To the surprise of many, the veteran of the Atlanta United was required again and is shaping up to command the goal of the US team in the Gold Cup 2021Even with the captain’s badge on his arm.
The right-hand side of the Galaxy He looks like the best option to continue the process within the starting team of the United States, especially due to the losses of DeAndre Yedlin and Serginho Dest.
Julian Araújo It already has previous calls and will have a golden opportunity in this Gold Cup 2021.
Walker zimmerman He was one of the top center-backs last year in MLS and now has a golden opportunity to extend his worth on America’s premier team. He seems to be the one to command the rear in this edition of the Gold Cup.
Among the few players summoned from Europe is Reggie cannon, the Boavista defender who is a constant selected with everything and the stars and who now promises to assume the role as a hierarchy defender.
One of the promises that the United States has for the left back is George Bello, who works in the Atlanta United and that now he receives an opportunity in the call, so he could assume the role as a starter and begin to outline future selections.
One of the players with more experience and presence in calls is Sebastian lletget, the LA Galaxy footballer who could guide the center of the field as a starter, key piece and one of the captains in this selection.
Jackson yueill He is already one of the regulars in Greg Berhalter’s calls and now he seems to be one of those in charge of giving support and balance to the mid-sector, especially as a mixed midfielder accompanied by Lletget next to him.
The time has come to shine for Caden Clark in the United States national team, because after being the sensation boy with the NY Red Bulls and arrange your pass to Europe. now he will try to show that self-confidence in a unique opportunity with the American team.
As a winger or midfielder, his natural position, Caden Clark will have minutes and will make his qualities known to all of Concacaf.
The experience it will bring Paul Arriola In this selection he is invaluable, in addition to being a winger with unique conditions in the call and one of the key pieces that Berhalter will use to break schemes, the ownership of the DC United footballer is almost assured.
After the spectacular season he had in the Columbus Crew, Gyasi Zardes receives a new opportunity in the United States team and due to the competition, everything seems to indicate that he will be one of the starters. A player full of experience, goal and generator of his own opportunities.
A center forward with a privileged physique, a product of the MLS draft and an example of the lower categories. Daryl Dike He is one of the great stars of the future that the United States has and will probably have his chance as a starter in this Gold Cup 2021.
Although the competition is fierce in this 60-player shortlist, Daryl Dike has earned its place after an extraordinary season in Orlando City and a brief passage through the Barnsley from England with just 21 years.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply