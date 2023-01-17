🔴 Klopp has no intention of leaving Liverpool, he assures that “I am loyal but not ‘too'” and they will have to “change things” for the summer

❗️ Bellingham and Matheus Nunes break into force

🔜 Diogo Jota would be against Real Madrid

✍️ @angelogomezo https://t.co/XUS8avjO4L

– Sports World (@sportsworld) January 17, 2023