Liverpool is going through a terrible moment, between injuries and bad signings in the summer market, Andfield’s team has run out of options to fight for the Premier League and for now, they will have to focus all their strength on being able to fight for the Champions League, a fact that It will not be easy at all, because in the round of 16 they will face Real Madrid, which, although it is not having a good time, is still the current champion of the competition.
For now, Klopp has made his future very clear, he will not leave the team at the end of the season regardless of the final result of the Reds, his intention to continue within the team is such that the German coach is already planning the assembly of the squad for the following season, where one of the priorities is to revolutionize the midfield, where they have two youth players as number one and two options.
Liverpool does not find in Jordan Henderson, Keita, Thiago among others ball distribution or connection between the midfield and the attack, which is why the Reds will seek at all costs the signing of Jude Bellingham, however, they understand that it is not a signature simple, because all the powerful in Europe will seek to buy him, for which they have put Matheus Nunes as option B, the Portuguese who is having significant growth with Wolverhampton and has liked the club since the summer market, where they could not acquire him because they made a huge expense in the purchase of the charrúa Darwin Núñez.
