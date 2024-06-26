After the incident on Monday the 17th, the French striker Kylian Mbappé will have to play with protection appropriate for your injury. This was caused by a strong collision against an Austrian player and led to a nose fracture.

He underwent treatment for several days to rejoin the competition. Despite the injury, the medical staff declared that he could continue playing with a facial mask protective.

Faced with this, the player faced the situation with lightness and spirit. He even asked his followers, on his X network (Twitter), for ideas for the design of his new equipment.

Mbappé speaking online. Photo:@KMbappe

From that day on, Mbappé was observed wearing a mask during training. Initially, it was blue, white and red colors in honor of the flag of France. Also, he had a rooster on his forehead and stars on his side, alluding to the shield of his country’s team.

Mbappé with a mask during training. Photo:EFE

However, This design cannot be used in official matches due to the rules applied for this season of the UEFA Champions League.

What do the UEFA regulations say?

According to the 4th article of the rules of the game of the International Football Association Board: “non-hazardous protective equipment is permitted, such as gloves, head protectors, face masks, knee and elbow pads, made of soft, light and padded materials.

Still, in the case of head protectors, they establish certain mandatory specifications for their design and appearance:

They must be black or the main color of the shirt.

Be in line with the appearance player equipment professional.

player equipment professional. Not be attached or attached to the shirt.

Not pose any risk to the player wearing it, or to any other player.

Do not have protruding parts (protuberances).

Mask for Mbappé matches. Photo:EFE

Based on the above, the mask that the footballer used during training does not accomplish the requirements. Well it must be One single color and it cannot have other types of prints or drawings either.

As a result, the player changed his equipment protector for one of black color. He was seen competing with this in the last matches against the Netherlands and Poland. Putting it on only when he goes on the court and taking a break from using it during his bench time.

