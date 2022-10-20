The topic of the moment in the world of video games is the evident return of silenthill, horror franchise that had its respective event a few hours ago and surprised with different announcements. Many remember the saga as quite good, but according to critics, not all titles are good in their entirety, especially on pages like metacritic.

From what can be seen, one of the personal favorites that also covers the part of the fans is none other than Silent Hill 2 ,with a well deserved score of 89 on average. In second place would be the first game in the saga with a 86 of qualification. As for third place, we have the release that brought closure to the main story with a score of 85.

Here is the complete table:

POSITION PLAY PLATFORM MEDIA NOTE NOTE USERS eleven Silent Hill: Book of Memories Playstation Vita 58 51 10 Silent Hill: Downpour Xbox 360 68 73 9 Silent Hill HD Collection PS3 70 48 8 Silent Hill: Homecoming PS3 71 66 7 The Silent Hill Experience PSP 72 65 6 Silent Hill 4: The Room PS2 76 80 5 Silent Hill Origins PSP 78 76 4 Silent Hill Shattered Memories Wii 79 79 3 Silent Hill 3 PS2 85 86 two Silent Hill PlayStation 86 89 1 Silent Hill 2 PS2 89 84

Via: metacritic

Publisher’s note: It is a fairly beloved saga, so obviously the three originals were going to be placed at the top of the positions. This only makes the excitement to play the 2 remake grow more and more.