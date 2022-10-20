The topic of the moment in the world of video games is the evident return of silenthill, horror franchise that had its respective event a few hours ago and surprised with different announcements. Many remember the saga as quite good, but according to critics, not all titles are good in their entirety, especially on pages like metacritic.
From what can be seen, one of the personal favorites that also covers the part of the fans is none other than Silent Hill 2 ,with a well deserved score of 89 on average. In second place would be the first game in the saga with a 86 of qualification. As for third place, we have the release that brought closure to the main story with a score of 85.
Here is the complete table:
|POSITION
|PLAY
|PLATFORM
|MEDIA NOTE
|NOTE USERS
|eleven
|Silent Hill: Book of Memories
|Playstation Vita
|58
|51
|10
|Silent Hill: Downpour
|Xbox 360
|68
|73
|9
|Silent Hill HD Collection
|PS3
|70
|48
|8
|Silent Hill: Homecoming
|PS3
|71
|66
|7
|The Silent Hill Experience
|PSP
|72
|65
|6
|Silent Hill 4: The Room
|PS2
|76
|80
|5
|Silent Hill Origins
|PSP
|78
|76
|4
|Silent Hill Shattered Memories
|Wii
|79
|79
|3
|Silent Hill 3
|PS2
|85
|86
|two
|Silent Hill
|PlayStation
|86
|89
|1
|Silent Hill 2
|PS2
|89
|84
If you want to know more about the next games in this saga, we invite you to follow the following link.
Via: metacritic
Publisher’s note: It is a fairly beloved saga, so obviously the three originals were going to be placed at the top of the positions. This only makes the excitement to play the 2 remake grow more and more.
