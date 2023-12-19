Although Nintendo still does not talk about the successor to the switch, multiple reports and leaks have revealed details about the price and technical capabilities of this console. However, there is one detail that many fans want to know. Although there is no official information at the moment, one of Nintendo's biggest insiders has revealed the price that Switch 2 games would have.

According to Zippo, an insider with a mixed track record on his information has revealed that Nintendo games for the Switch 2 would have an increase of $10 dollars, that is, they would cost $69.99 dollars. This is not something new, since this same year we saw that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It came to the market with this same price.

The report also mentions that Nintendo knows that this increase will not be to the liking of all fans, but it is necessary when taking into account the increase in production that games have had in recent years. Similarly, It is ensured that the quality of its products will continue to be top level. For its part, the Big N has not issued any statement that affirms or denies this information.

The $10 dollar increase has been one of the most controversial issues of this generation. Although companies like Take-Two and EA have accepted the new price of $70 for their AAA productions, Other companies have taken a more reserved path, and this increase has been applied only to certain games. Companies like Capcom, like Nintendo, have analyzed the market, and applied this change only to large-scale productions, not to all their games.

While there are some players who accept this change, many more have repudiated it. However, this is not completely new. Due to inflation and other economic aspects, the price of a game has changed. Although many of us associate a AAA title with $60 dollars, price that remained stable in the United States for a long timebut this is always a variant in the rest of the world.

One of the reasons why this increase has become more popular in recent years is that the production of a AAA game has increased considerably. A title no longer becomes a reality with a year of development and a couple of thousand dollars. Now it takes multiple years and millions of dollarsso companies have chosen different ways to recover their investment beyond traditional sales.

Along with the price increase, companies have also given greater weight to DLC, expansions, pre-sales, season passes and other tactics to recover part of their investment after the launch of a game. This has also given rise to games as a service, where companies expect a title to make money consistently for a long time. However, as we have seen in recent months, this is not always a possibility.

Editor's Note:

The price increase is something that is going to happen no matter what. Although this year we still saw several companies just starting to embrace this change, in 2024 more and more studios will be willing to sell their games for $70, whether the general public likes it or not. It's something natural, and you can't fight it.

Via: Zippo