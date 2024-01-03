Although Nintendo has remained silent, it is expected that the successor to the switch be available sometime this year. Although there is not much information at the moment, A new report has revealed the price that this console would haveand it wouldn't be as cheap as many would like.

According to Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based gaming industry consultancy Kantan Games, The Nintendo Switch 2 would be available this year at a price of $400 dollars, $100 more than what was seen on the original Switch model during its launch. Along with this, it has been mentioned that the games on this console would cost $70 dollars, thus adopting the new price that is gradually becoming the industry standard.

As if that were not enough, Toto has pointed out that the successor to the Switch would not be a revolution, but rather it will be similar to the current console, with a series of improvements. In this sense, it has been mentioned that this will continue to be a hybrid console. This is what Toto commented on the matter:

“The time has finally come for a Switch successor, although I can say that there really was a 'Pro' model and certain developers were already working with the development kit. I think the next hardware will be sold [en 2024] for $400 dollars. There is a high chance that the games will also cost more: $70 The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo could add some features to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because Pokémon exists, and Pokémon is associated with portable gaming, there's no way Nintendo would abandon the portability feature for its next big thing.”

Clear, It is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo related to its next console. Since last year, rumors have indicated that the Switch 2 could be announced at any time, and while there is a possibility that this piece of hardware will reach our hands in the coming months, there is still no official information. On related topics, it seems that Grand Theft Auto V would come to the successor of the Switch. Likewise, you can learn more about the next Nintendo console here.

Editor's Note:

Although the chances of seeing the Switch 2 this year are high, my prediction is that the reveal will take place in 2024, and this console will hit the market in early 2025. It makes sense considering that the Big N is still treating this year as another in the life cycle of the console, and not as its last.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz