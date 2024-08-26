He PlayStation 5 Pro has been one of the biggest rumors of the last year. Although Sony has not confirmed or denied the existence of this hardware, multiple reports claim that it is already on the way. Now, new information not only claims that its revelation is about to happen, but the price of the PS5 Pro has also been shared.

According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, a State of Play event would take place at the end of September where the PlayStation 5 Pro would be officially unveiled. Along with this, the reporter has pointed out that This piece of hardware would be priced between $600 and $700 dollarswhich is a bit steep compared to the $499 that the model with a disc drive costs. This is what he had to say about it:

“The last thing I heard is that this thing [la PS5 Pro] is still coming out this year. More recently, what I heard is that there will probably be a State of Play, not a Showcase, at the end of September.”

Notably, Tokyo Game Show is also taking place at the end of September, so there’s a chance that if the PS5 Pro is revealed during an earlier State of Play, we’ll see the hardware in action at this event. Along with this information, Grubb also noted that the hardware was shown behind closed doors during Gamescom.giving developers the opportunity to prepare for all the improvements this console offers.

Of course, at the moment there is no official information, and It is unknown whether the PlayStation 5 Pro actually exists. If it does hit the market this year, this could overshadow the launch of the new Xbox Series X with 2TB of memory, as well as the digital version of this console. We can only wait to see what PlayStation’s plans are for the future. In related topics, PS5 sales are skyrocketing. Likewise, Phil Spencer talks about the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to the PS5.

Author’s Note:

While the PS5 Pro sounds like a must-have for some people, this hardware isn’t targeted at the general public, but rather at those who want a little more power. This hardware won’t replace what’s already available, and will only be an add-on.

Via: GameSpot