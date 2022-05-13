Hollywood seems to have forgotten the naruto movie that was announced a few years ago, but we fans don’t and we have to the perfect cast for a live action.

It is necessary to point out that this selection was made based on the way Hollywood operates, that is, taking actors who live a successful moment, even if they do not correspond to the origin of the original characters.

Take your seat, prepare to make some legendary courage, because the line-up you will see below will not be to your liking.

This would be the perfect cast for a Naruto live action in Hollywood

Bill Skarsgård as Kakashi

This actor has the ability to assume any type of personality, and like Kakashi, he can go from being a friendly teacher to an imposing ninja to be feared.

If you put a mask on it, it even looks very similar. The only thing missing would be white hair with a similar hairstyle and a pupil with the appearance of the Sharingan.

Barry Keoghan as Might Guy

The actor may almost always appear in serious roles, but in some interviews he has shown a great sense of humor, not to mention that he looks very much alike if you put a mushroom cut wig on him.

Maisie Williams as Sakura

This character requires an interpreter who knows how to reflect strength, tenderness and determination, so this actress could be a good choice for this role.

In Game of Thrones he showed us that he is capable of handling various nuancesnot to mention that her factions would not look bad to give life to the ninja of team 7.

Tom Holland as Naruto

After bring Spider-Man to lifethis actor began to attract the attention of several talent scouts, who they soon offered him the role of Nathan Drake for the Uncharted tape.

He may not be young enough to show us Naruto’s childhood, but his charisma and skill with acrobatic moves just might. an ideal candidate for Shippuden.

It would only be necessary to paint his hair blonde and paint a few mustaches, but that would not be a big problem.

Timotheé Chalamet as Sasuke

There is not much to say about this choice, since the actor has a look of indifference very similar to the survivor of the Uchiha clan.

If that wasn’t enough, he also looks mysterious and has a face that is attractive to girls, just like in the anime.

Only a slightly more bizarre hairstyle would suffice and train to do stunts.

Terry Crews as Jiraiya

Naruto’s Mentor stands out for being charismatic, kind, brave and protective when facing challenges, just as this actor is.

Since we’re thinking of casting for Hollywood, what matters is that he can take on the persona of the perverted savant, and I don’t see why he can’t.

There will be no shortage of people who complain about their skin color, but that takes second place when we talk about quality.

Salma Hayek as Tsunade

The fifth Hokage stands out for remaining beautiful despite the passing of the years, so The Mexican could well assume her role in a Naruto live action.

Hard of Caring 2 showed us that she looks great as a blonde, so she just needs the right outfit and voila, we have our Tsunade.

Elliot Page as Shikamaru

This skilled ninja requires a performer who can show subtle reactions, as well as show intelligence and respect for his teammates.

Elliot Page could easily assume this role, and incidentally would give representation to the LGBT+ community within the project.

This would be the perfect cast for a Naruto live action that Hollywood would approve ofalthough we were missing several names that you could help us fill in. Can you think of any?

