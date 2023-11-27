During these last years the franchise of Sonic The Hedgehog has gained quite a bit of strength, and that is precisely due to the launch of many products linked to the saga, that includes the LEGOvideo games, series Netflix and obviously, the two films that are already in circulation. Speaking just about the films, the last one has remained a hook for fans, so that a couple of weeks later the third part was confirmed with everything and the official release date.

As mentioned, the official synopsis of this third film has already been shared on the networks, which gives us the guideline for the return of several characters who perhaps were thought forgotten in video games, and there will also be additions that were already expected. like Shadow’s. For its part, the arc that would be covered is that of Adventure 2thus skipping the appearance of villains like Chaosone of the gods of emeralds.

Here is the synopsis:

Directed by regular Jeff Fowler, this third installment of the cinematic adventures of SEGA’s speedy blue hero finds the entire Donut family traveling to Egypt, where the protagonist meets a pink hedgehog who claims to predict the future, while Robotnik returns from hell and awaken a new rival, Shadow the Hedgehog.

With this it is obviously denied that the character played by Jim Carrey perished in battle, but was transported to another location due to the Chaos Emeraldand adds the fact that Amy will appear in the story to complement the other characters. However, the big question is whether the pink hedgehog will have the modern design that we see in the games, or if it will be something more classic.

It must be clarified that this information is a rumor, so it could end up being a different story.

Remember that sonic 3 andlaunches the December 20, 2024.

Via: Animation Magazine

Editor’s note: It scares me the way SEGA is exploiting Sonic in the movies, since they are almost releasing a movie annually. So it is possible that the next installment will not be as big compared to the previous ones.