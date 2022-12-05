After the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery a couple of months ago, it was revealed that HBO Max was going to change its name to reflect this move. Although there was no information about it for a while, a new report indicates that the streaming platform will change its name shortlyto one that doesn’t make much sense.

According to CNBC, Warner Bros. Discovery plans to rename HBO Max to simply “Max”, which, along with other options, is being studied by the company’s legal team. However, the report notes that, internally, the company refers to this service as BEAM, which doesn’t make much sense.

Along with this, it has been revealed that the new Warner Bros. Discovery service will have a similar interface to Disney+, in the sense that the various companies will have their own section. Which means that HBO Max, HBO, Discovery, DC Comics, and Warner Bros. will have their own content hub.

It is important to mention that this change will not yet enter into force, and that Warner Bros. Discovery continues to grapple with a series of legal details that need to be cleared up first.. On related topics, HBO Max prices would increase. Similarly, it has been canceled Westworld.

Via: CNBC